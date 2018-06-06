'A pure gamble.' Here is the Angels' steal of home in 1-0 win over Royals

It wasn't the first time a team has lost a 1-0 game when the opponent stole home, but the Royals' defeat Tuesday night against the Angels was a rarity.
In the fifth inning, the Angels' Chris Young was at third base and Michael Hermosillo was on first with two outs.
Royals pitcher Kevin McCarthy threw a strike to Jefry Marté on a 0-1 pitch. Hermosillo broke for second on the pitch and the throw from Royals catcher Salvador Perez was to the left of second base.
Hermosillo stopped and was chased back to first by Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield. Young, who took off on Perez's throw, scored easily.
"It's the play (manager Mike Scioscia) put on, and it was a great time for it," Young told MLB.com. "They pitched a great game today, and neither team was allowing too much. You're just trying to steal one. You're gambling from third base. If (Perez) holds on to the ball, I'm just out. It's a pure gamble, and I'm glad it worked out."
Comments