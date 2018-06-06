Screenshot of Brooke Pryor Twitter video
Softball player freaks out when a huge bug crawls up her neck during news conference

By Pete Grathoff

June 06, 2018 08:30 AM

To be fair, it was a really big bug.

It's likely that most people would have reacted as Florida State's Anna Shelnutt did during a news conference after the Seminoles beat Washington and won the Women's College World Series on Tuesday night.

Shelnutt was initially unaware of the insect (which, again, looked huge) crawling up her neck. But then she felt it and that's when hilarity ensued.

Shelnutt cried out: "Get it, somebody get it. Somebody get it."

Someone else screamed. Then everyone laughed, because it really was a funny moment.

Take a look:

