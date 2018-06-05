During MLB Draft, Bo Jackson gave Harold Reynolds grief about The Throw from 1989

Hindsight is 20-20, so yeah, Harold Reynolds shouldn't have tried to score during that Royals-Mariners game on June 5, 1989.
Reynolds, then a Mariners second baseman, was at first in the bottom of the 10th inning when Scott Bradley hit a double to left. Reynolds was running on the pitch and seemed destined to score when Royals left fielder Bo Jackson unleashed "The Throw" from a step in front of the warning track at Seattle's Kingdome.
"It's going to be up to Bo Jackson to try to stop Harold Reynolds from scoring," the announcer said in the clip below. "He can't do it ... yes, he can! I don't believe it! He made an absolutely perfect throw!"
Jackson didn't even attempt to hit the cutoff man and got the throw to catcher Bob Boone on the fly.
As fate would have it, Jackson was the Royals' team ambassador at the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday and Reynolds was there with the MLB Network.
Jackson was asked by MLB Network's Alexa Datt about that iconic play while Reynolds watched. Jackson said Reynolds had envisioned being the hero, but the headline the next day was about Jackson's throw.
"He has been riding me for 20 years and I was only just doing my job," Jackson said.
Datt then asked if Jackson could go back in time and give Reynolds advice, what would it be.
"Stop at third, Harold," Jackson said to laughter. "Stop at third."
Reynolds said Jackson added a little flourish after that throw.
"What he left out was how much trash he was talking, because when he was jogging off the field, he was blowing his finger like it was a gun," Reynolds said. "Yeah, I got you."
Jackson also said he had talked with some players who were drafted and joked that his advice will cost them. Take a look:
The Royals ended up winning 5-3 in 13 innings in that 1989 game. Here is The Throw:
That wasn't the only fun interaction between Jackson and Reynolds:
