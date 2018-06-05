The story behind this video of Royals' draft pick Brady Singer's tirade in the rain

Not long after the Royals selected Florida pitcher Brady Singer with their first pick in Monday's amateur draft, one particular video clip was widely shared on Twitter.
It showed Singer at a Super Regional game last year leaving the mound as the game was halted by rain.
Singer was furious and used some salty language during his rant.
It had been a long weekend even before Singer took the mound. Rain delays totaling 6 hours and 41 minutes had forced the Gators and Wake Forest to push their Super Regional series to Monday.
Singer got the start in the deciding third game and Florida jumped to a 1-0 lead.
According to the Gainesville Sun, Singer went out to start the third inning and was told by home plate umpire Billy Haze to wait because of a television commercial break. That'll break a pitcher's rhythm.
When Singer was given approval to pitch, a heavy rainfall started and the tarp came out. Then the expletives began to pour out of Singer's mouth and Florida third baseman Jonathan India tried to comfort Singer:
Singer clearly wanted to pitch in that deciding game and it had been a frustrating weekend. As Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan noted after Singer's last start: "He’s a fierce competitor.”
I think that shows.
