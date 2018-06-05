Florida State player lays out to make stunning catch at Women's College World Series

Not only was this a phenomenal catch, but the timing couldn't have been better.
In the opening game of the Women's College World Series on Monday night in Oklahoma City, Florida State held a 1-0 lead on Washington in the seventh inning.
The Huskies' Taryn Atlee led off with a single and Trysten Melhart attempted a bunt. Melhart popped up the pitch and Florida State's Jessie Warren made a diving catch to get the out.
Warren then made a perfect throw from her knees and doubled off Atlee, who probably was as stunned as everyone else watching that Warren made that catch.
Here is the play:
The Seminoles won 1-0.
