Florida State player lays out to make stunning catch at Women's College World Series

By Pete Grathoff

June 05, 2018 07:57 AM

Not only was this a phenomenal catch, but the timing couldn't have been better.

In the opening game of the Women's College World Series on Monday night in Oklahoma City, Florida State held a 1-0 lead on Washington in the seventh inning.

The Huskies' Taryn Atlee led off with a single and Trysten Melhart attempted a bunt. Melhart popped up the pitch and Florida State's Jessie Warren made a diving catch to get the out.

Warren then made a perfect throw from her knees and doubled off Atlee, who probably was as stunned as everyone else watching that Warren made that catch.

Here is the play:

The Seminoles won 1-0.

