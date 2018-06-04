YouTube screenshot
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

New video of Cavs bench after J.R. Smith blunder shows a silent, dispirited team

By Pete Grathoff

June 04, 2018 10:55 AM

The Cavaliers had no chance in overtime of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. At least that's the way it looked in a new video that surfaced that shows the team bench after J.R. Smith's blunder at the end of regulation.

While James was clearly displeased on the court after Smith inadvertently dribbled out the clock, he didn't say a word to Smith on the bench.

In fact, there appeared to be very little said by anyone.

And the body language shows a dispirited Cavaliers team that seemed to know its fate. Golden State outscored Cleveland 17-7 and controlled the extra period.

Here is what the Cavaliers' bench did after regulation of Game 1 of the NBA Finals:

