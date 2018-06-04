Mr. Brett goes to Washington, takes in Stanley Cup game, meets White House official

Here's a fact to keep in mind while watching the Stanley Cup Final: Royals legend George Brett could have been a part owner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Brett dropped that bit of information Saturday night in an interview before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final game between the Knights and Washington Capitals.
"I was invited to be a member of the ownership group of the Las Vegas Golden Knights and I turned them down," Brett said in an interview with NHL.com. "So I started following them a little bit. I went to the second game they played in Phoenix and had my son (Jackson) with me and we both kind of fell in love with them a little bit. They got off to a tremendous start and we kept following them, and I told my son if they make the Stanley Cup, we'll go to a Stanley Cup game."
So they took in Saturday's game at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Brett knows a bit about hockey. He is a co-owner of the Spokane Chiefs, who play in the Western League, with his brothers, Bobby and John. They bought the team in 1990 with brother Ken Brett, who died in 2003.
Alas, Brett's team lost Saturday. The Capitals beat 3-1 Las Vegas in Game 3, but that was just part of Brett's weekend in D.C.
On Friday, he was spotted at White House Briefing Room:
Brett also had dinner with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who apparently had a great time:
