Here's why Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes turned down endorsement deals last year

It's only a matter of time before Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cashes in on some endorsement deals.
Although Mahomes has played in just one NFL game, he is one of the most popular Chiefs players. In fact, fans fell in love with Mahomes the moment the Chiefs picked him with the 10th overall pick in last year's NFL Draft.
Mahomes' agent Leigh Steinberg told USA Today that Mahomes had an opportunity to sign endorsement deals last year, but didn't because he was a rookie.
“We talked about how the first year the goal was to integrate into the team, and the only way to do that is to pay deference to the incumbent veterans and try not to go into the situation with a high profile,” Steinberg said.
“We intentionally didn’t do endorsements that would run in the Kansas City area even though they were offered. We didn’t want him to be on billboards and everything when he wasn’t even playing.”
Steinberg added that Mahomes "understood sort of intrinsically a whole lot of what passes for etiquette in team sports."
