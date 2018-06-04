Royals' Whit Merrifield stole third base without a pitch being thrown

In this day of advanced stats in Major League Baseball, perhaps something more than just a stolen base should be awarded to Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, who swiped third base Sunday during his team's 5-1 loss to Oakland.
The thievery was as bold as you'll see in a game.
Merrifield was at second base with two outs in the sixth inning of the game at Kauffman Stadium. Oakland pitcher Lou Trivino was deep in thought about how to pitch to Royals catcher Salvador Perez.
That's when Merrifield broke for third base. Trivino reacted late and threw wild, but Merrifield didn't advance.
But he did get the stolen base with his brazen action:
Comments