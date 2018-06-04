Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield steals third in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield steals third in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on June 3, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete's Sake

Royals' Whit Merrifield stole third base without a pitch being thrown

By Pete Grathoff

June 04, 2018 08:39 AM

In this day of advanced stats in Major League Baseball, perhaps something more than just a stolen base should be awarded to Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, who swiped third base Sunday during his team's 5-1 loss to Oakland.

The thievery was as bold as you'll see in a game.

Merrifield was at second base with two outs in the sixth inning of the game at Kauffman Stadium. Oakland pitcher Lou Trivino was deep in thought about how to pitch to Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

That's when Merrifield broke for third base. Trivino reacted late and threw wild, but Merrifield didn't advance.

But he did get the stolen base with his brazen action:



