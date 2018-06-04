Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.
Warriors fans trolled J.R. Smith before Game 2 and when he shot free throws

By Pete Grathoff

June 04, 2018 08:14 AM

Cleveland's J.R. Smith had two full days to think about his gaffe in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Smith rebounded a missed free throw and dribbled to midcourt before realizing the Cavaliers didn't have the lead in the waning seconds. It was tied and Golden State won the game in overtime.

On Sunday, Warriors fans embraced Smith for his brain fart. Before and during Game 2, Smith was showered with love by the Warriors fans.

Of course, it was all a bit of trolling.

Before the game, every Cavaliers player heard boos, except Smith who was cheered:

When Smith shot free throws during Game 2, Warriors fans chanted "MVP."

After the game, Smith said he was not bothered by the "MVP" chants.

"I liked it," Smith told reporters. "I'd rather them do that than not acknowledge me."

The viral "J.R. Smith Challenge" video pokes fun at J.R. Smith dribbling out the clock during the NBA Finals, when he could have taken an easy shot for the win. Video by Samuel Grubbs. Samuel Grubbs/@SamuelGrubbs1

