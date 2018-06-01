Some Chiefs players have been swept up in the 'Fortnite' phenomenon

Just how big is the video game "Fortnite"?
In March, "Fortnite" hosted 3 million concurrent users, according to pcgamer.com, and brought in $126 million just in the month of February. Also, Epic Games announced it will be offering $100 million in prizes for "Fortnite" competitions later this year.
Chances are you either play the game or know a friend or a friend's kid(s) who play "Fortnite."
The game is a hit with many of the Chiefs players, too.
Receiver Chris Conley recently told NFL.com about his love of the game, and how he plays with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Demetrius Harris and receivers Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson in their free time.
"(By playing together), it just really shows how (Pat) is a young guy just like the rest of us," Conley told NFL.com. "We get along really well. That's why we spend time with each other outside of the facility and on this game."
In April, Mahomes was asked about playing "Fortnite" during a news conference.
"It started as an offseason thing," Mahomes said. "You have more time in the offseason after you work out, after you watch film, you have time to play games and do those things. Some of the guys on the team already played so I just hopped on and started playing with them a little bit. I had to set the controller down yesterday and get back into my football grind so I’m not going to be on it as much anymore."
In February, Mahomes and Hill tweeted at each other about "Fortnite."
Conley said he sometimes likes to play against other people, too.
"I do stream sometimes," Conley said. "It's good to let my fans know that we're normal people who lead somewhat normal lives. That includes dropping into Tilted Towers with the boys every now and then."
No word on whether the Chiefs players were part of the group that tried to take down the Tilted Towers in the game.
