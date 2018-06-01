Cavs' LeBron James abruptly ends news conference after question about J.R. Smith

People of a certain age will remember this question: "Who shot J.R.?"
Not knowing that answer plagued America following a cliffhanger finish to a season of the television show "Dallas."
On Friday morning, a new question is being asked: "Did J.R. know the score?"
A day after the Warriors' 124-114 overtime win against the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, much of focus was on Cleveland's J.R. Smith.
The score was tied late in regulation when the Cavaliers' George Hill missed a free throw. Smith grabbed the rebound and inexplicably dribbled away from the basket. Cleveland wasn't able to get a good final shot and the game went to overtime. The Warriors took over and won the game.
Here's the play:
After the game, Cavs star LeBron James did not appear happy about the repeated questions about what Smith knew at the end of regulation.
So James walked out:
