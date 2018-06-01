Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts to a call during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.
Cavs' LeBron James abruptly ends news conference after question about J.R. Smith

By Pete Grathoff

June 01, 2018 07:47 AM

People of a certain age will remember this question: "Who shot J.R.?"

Not knowing that answer plagued America following a cliffhanger finish to a season of the television show "Dallas."

On Friday morning, a new question is being asked: "Did J.R. know the score?"

A day after the Warriors' 124-114 overtime win against the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, much of focus was on Cleveland's J.R. Smith.

The score was tied late in regulation when the Cavaliers' George Hill missed a free throw. Smith grabbed the rebound and inexplicably dribbled away from the basket. Cleveland wasn't able to get a good final shot and the game went to overtime. The Warriors took over and won the game.

Here's the play:

After the game, Cavs star LeBron James did not appear happy about the repeated questions about what Smith knew at the end of regulation.

So James walked out:

