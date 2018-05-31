Rich Eisen of the NFL Network is coming to KC and he wants your barbecue suggestions

It's that time of year again: the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend starts Friday.
Here is a handy guide for all that will be happening, including information on the annual softball game at Kauffman Stadium.
Ahead of the game, Rich Eisen of NFL Network fame, will be hosting his sports talk show Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium. His guests will be the five Big Slick co-hosts and some of the event's celebrities.
On Wednesday night, Eisen tweeted that he was looking for suggestions for where to eat in Kansas City. Specifically, he wanted to know where to get burnt ends.
He tweeted: "Where can we find the best #BBQ in #KansasCity?? #BurntEnds are a must!"
Naturally, this started a debate among Kansas Citians, who threw out some of the restaurants you might expect: Q39, Gates, Joe's Kansas City, L.C.'s, Jack Stack, etc.
If you are on Twitter, you can give Eisen your suggestion by clicking on the tweet above or click this link.
