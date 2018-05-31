Screenshot of Fox Sports Kansas City video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

Young Royals fan literally jumped for joy after getting Moustakas' home-run ball

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

May 31, 2018 09:34 AM

It wasn't the longest home run of Mike Moustakas' career, but all that mattered was the ball cleared the fence.

Moustakas clubbed a two-run homer during the second inning of the Royals' 11-9 win over the Twins on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium and it was a moonshot. The question was whether the ball was hit far enough.

Fortunately for Moustakas, the ball landed just past the 330 sign that signifies the distance from home plate in feet.

A young fan who was standing in the front row, reached down and picked up the souvenir and she was ecstatic. It made for a sweet moment.

Take a look:

