D'oh! Royals lost track of outs Wednesday, started to run off the field

To be fair, it was a really nice double play.
Still, there were no outs before the Royals turned the double play Wednesday night against the Twins, so it wasn't time to run off the field when it was completed.
Yet, that's what the Royals did in the fifth inning.
The Twins had a runner on first when Miguel Sano hit a shot to Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas. He gloved, threw to second baseman Ryan Goins for the force and the throw to Hunter Dozier at first was on the mark. It was a perfect 5-4-3 twin killing.
That's when Moustakas, pitcher Trevor Oaks and some of the other players started off the field.
Moose cleverly covered his tracks* when he stopped by the mound and grabbed the rosin bag to, ah, get a better grip. He also flashed a smile about the moment.
*See what I did there?
Fox Sports Kansas City's Ryan Lefebvre and Rex Hudler chuckled about the momentary lapse from the Royals.
