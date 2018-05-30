A wild goose chase at Tigers-Angels game ends badly for the bird

There was a wild goose chase at Comerica Park on Wednesday night.
Literally.
A Canada goose landed on the field during the Tigers-Angels game, and stadium workers chased the bird around the field in an effort to get it to leave.
Finally, the bird took flight and all seemed well, until ... it smashed into a ribbon board and plummeted to the seats below. A stadium worker took the bird after it landed.
Here is the video:
The Tigers announced on Twitter: "We've been informed the goose is healthy and has been released outside the ballpark."
