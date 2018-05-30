Royals' Drew Butera sneaked in a hug with Twins player during Tuesday's game

In the fifth inning of the Royals' 2-1 victory over the Twins on Tuesday night, Minnesota left fielder Eddie Rosario popped up a pitch from Danny Duffy.
Royals catcher Drew Butera drifted over to the Twins dugout in pursuit, but the ball landed in the seats.
This sort of thing happens frequently in a game. What happened next was not.
Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier saw his former teammate near the dugout and decided it was the perfect time for ... a hug.
Dozier never left the dugout, but the two shared a hug over the railing. It came two innings after Butera tagged out Dozier who tried to score on a single by Miguel Sano
Fox Sports North caught the fun moment at Kauffman Stadium:
Butera played for the Twins from 2010 until he was traded to the Dodgers in 2013.
