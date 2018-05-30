Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera tags out Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier at the plate on an RBI single by Miguel Sanó that scored Ehire Adrianza in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera tags out Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier at the plate on an RBI single by Miguel Sanó that scored Ehire Adrianza in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera tags out Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier at the plate on an RBI single by Miguel Sanó that scored Ehire Adrianza in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Royals' Drew Butera sneaked in a hug with Twins player during Tuesday's game

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

May 30, 2018 12:17 PM

In the fifth inning of the Royals' 2-1 victory over the Twins on Tuesday night, Minnesota left fielder Eddie Rosario popped up a pitch from Danny Duffy.

Royals catcher Drew Butera drifted over to the Twins dugout in pursuit, but the ball landed in the seats.

This sort of thing happens frequently in a game. What happened next was not.

Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier saw his former teammate near the dugout and decided it was the perfect time for ... a hug.

Dozier never left the dugout, but the two shared a hug over the railing. It came two innings after Butera tagged out Dozier who tried to score on a single by Miguel Sano

Fox Sports North caught the fun moment at Kauffman Stadium:

Butera played for the Twins from 2010 until he was traded to the Dodgers in 2013.

  Comments  