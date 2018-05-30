Five things to know about 76ers' Bryan Colangelo and the alleged 'burner accounts'

This is one of the weirdest sports stories of the year.
Ben Detrick of The Ringer wrote that five Twitter accounts might actually have been used by Bryan Colangelo, the 76ers' president of basketball operations. These are commonly known as "burner accounts," which are used to criticize others.
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant allegedly used one to defend himself.
If you are having a hard time wrapping your brain around the story, you're not alone.
Here are five things to know about Colangelo and the alleged burner accounts.
1. Detrick reports there are five different Twitter accounts that allegedly are linked to Colangelo. However, Colangelo only admitted to using one account (@Phila1234567), and that one has no tweets. Colangelo denied any knowledge of the other four.
2. Three of the accounts were taken to private, meaning their tweets are no longer visible, after Detrick reached out to the 76ers about the other two accounts, @Phila1234567 (user name No Name) and @AlVic40117560 (user name Eric jr). The @Phila1234567 account is now private, too.
3. According to the Ringer, the burner accounts were critical of players Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, as well as former 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri. The tweets of Eric jr show some particularly harsh comments about Embiid, the former KU star.
4. The Philadelphia 76ers announced Wednesday morning that they are investigating the allegations. In a statement, the team announced: "An online media outlet filed a story linking multiple social media accounts to 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo. The allegations are serious and we have commenced an independent investigation into the matter. We will report the results of that investigation as soon as it is concluded."
5. After the story broke on Tuesday night, Embiid went on Twitter and took aim at the Eric jr. account.
He tweeted: "Joel told me that @samhinkie IS BETTER AND SMARTER THAN YOU @AlVic40117560 #BurnerAccount"
Embiid also tweeted: "Fun night on Twitter lmao.. All jokes asides I don’t believe the story. That would just be insane."
Time will tell is Embiid is right. Here is the original story in The Ringer.
Comments