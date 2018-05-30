Alcides Escobar's bat flip after home run was one of the best in Royals history

Now we know where Alcides Escobar's son gets his bat-flipping skills.
Massimiliano Escobar learned it from his dad.
Alcides Escobar had one of the best bat flips in Royals history on Tuesday night after his walk-off home run in the 14th inning beat the Twins 2-1.
The home run was a no-doubter, traveling 398 feet and over the Twins bullpen. Minnesota left fielder Eddie Rosario was running back to the dugout before the ball landed.
Here is the homer:
Escobar knew it was gone, so he flipped his bat and didn't get cheated on that, either:
The Royals aren't known for the bat flips, so Escobar's might be rivaled only by Eric Hosmer's in Game 1 of the 2015 World Series.
Are there other bat flips by Royals players that I'm missing? Drop me a line if one comes to mind.
