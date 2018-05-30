Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar celebrates his game-winning home run in the 14th inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar celebrates his game-winning home run in the 14th inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar celebrates his game-winning home run in the 14th inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Alcides Escobar's bat flip after home run was one of the best in Royals history

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

May 30, 2018 08:11 AM

Now we know where Alcides Escobar's son gets his bat-flipping skills.

Massimiliano Escobar learned it from his dad.

Alcides Escobar had one of the best bat flips in Royals history on Tuesday night after his walk-off home run in the 14th inning beat the Twins 2-1.

The home run was a no-doubter, traveling 398 feet and over the Twins bullpen. Minnesota left fielder Eddie Rosario was running back to the dugout before the ball landed.

Here is the homer:

Escobar knew it was gone, so he flipped his bat and didn't get cheated on that, either:

The Royals aren't known for the bat flips, so Escobar's might be rivaled only by Eric Hosmer's in Game 1 of the 2015 World Series.

Are there other bat flips by Royals players that I'm missing? Drop me a line if one comes to mind.

  Comments  