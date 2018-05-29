MLB rules umpires got it wrong on this slide into home plate by Cubs' Anthony Rizzo

One Pirates broadcaster called it "the biggest farce I've seen in some time."
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said it was just a matter of "playing hard."
Whatever the case, there was controversy on Rizzo's slide into home took out Pirates catcher Elias Diaz during Monday's game in Pittsburgh.
Leading 3-0 in the eighth inning, the Cubs had the bases loaded with no outs. Chris Gimenez grounded to shortstop Sean Rodriguez, who threw home to get the force. Rizzo, who was on third base, ran toward the plate but he veered left on this slide and hit the leg of Diaz, forcing an errant throw to first base.
Two runs scored as a result of the play.
The Pirates challenged that Rizzo's slide was interference, but the call was upheld on the field. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was ejected for arguing the decision.
Turns out, Hurdle had good reason to be upset.
The Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday that Major League Baseball reviewed Rizzo's slide and found that interference should have been called.
That seems obvious. Here is the play in question:
The Cubs won the game 7-0.
