'You're atrocious.' Jack Sock rips judge during opening-round loss at French Open

By Pete Grathoff

May 29, 2018 12:34 PM

Jack Sock's appearance in this year's French Open was short and, unfortunately for him, ugly.

Jürgen Zopp beat Sock, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the opening-round match on Tuesday.

Sock, who is a Blue Valley North graduate, was seeded 14th, and he was none-too-happy with judge Paula Vieira Sousa.

At one point, there was this exchange:

Sock: "If I could request a new one, I would. Shocking stuff. Could I request a new ref?

Sousa: "For what?"

Sock: "For you. You're atrocious."

According to Twitter user Scott Smith, Sock told Sousa at one point: "I can do anything I want because I’m a player. You won’t be here if it were not for me."

