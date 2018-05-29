'You're atrocious.' Jack Sock rips judge during opening-round loss at French Open

Jack Sock's appearance in this year's French Open was short and, unfortunately for him, ugly.
Jürgen Zopp beat Sock, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the opening-round match on Tuesday.
Sock, who is a Blue Valley North graduate, was seeded 14th, and he was none-too-happy with judge Paula Vieira Sousa.
At one point, there was this exchange:
Sock: "If I could request a new one, I would. Shocking stuff. Could I request a new ref?
Sousa: "For what?"
Sock: "For you. You're atrocious."
According to Twitter user Scott Smith, Sock told Sousa at one point: "I can do anything I want because I’m a player. You won’t be here if it were not for me."
