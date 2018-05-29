Houston announcer laughably showed zero emotion when introducing Warriors players

It's part of Matt Thomas' job description to introduce both teams at Houston Rockets games.
But that doesn't mean he has to be happy about calling out the names of the opposing players.
For instance, before Game 7 the Western Conference finals on Monday night, Thomas showed zero emotion when introducing the Warriors players. Well, I guess disdain is an emotion.
It was funny, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr oddly seemed to like the introduction.
Thomas had no regrets about the manner of his introduction.
