Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) reacts during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) reacts during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 26, 2018. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) reacts during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 26, 2018. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

These stats show it was nearly impossible for Rockets to shoot as poorly as they did

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

May 29, 2018 08:05 AM

“I mean, we had a lot of open shots. I think we competed, and competed the best we can.”

That was what Rockets star James Harden told reporters following Golden State's 101-92 win at Houston in Game 7 of the Western Conference.

The Rockets did have a lot of open shots. If they had made just a handful more, then perhaps they'd be preparing to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Instead, Houston the Rockets missed 27 straight three-point shots in the second half and watched the Warriors celebrate on their home court.

The dreadful stretch was the longest three-point shooting drought during an NBA playoff game, according to ESPN.

These three stats show just how bad the Rockets were in the game:

1. ESPN Stats and Info shows Golden State outscored Houston 59-34 during the zero-for-27 stretch:

2. There was a 0.000537 percent chance that Houston could miss 27 consecutive three-point attempts, according to Twitter user Max Cartwright.

3. Twitter user Jeff (BPredict) broke down the odds of the Rockets overall three-point shooting night. The odds of the Rockets shooting that poorly overall was 372 to 1.

So, yeah, it's safe to say it wasn't the Rockets' night.

  Comments  