These stats show it was nearly impossible for Rockets to shoot as poorly as they did

“I mean, we had a lot of open shots. I think we competed, and competed the best we can.”
That was what Rockets star James Harden told reporters following Golden State's 101-92 win at Houston in Game 7 of the Western Conference.
The Rockets did have a lot of open shots. If they had made just a handful more, then perhaps they'd be preparing to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.
Instead, Houston the Rockets missed 27 straight three-point shots in the second half and watched the Warriors celebrate on their home court.
The dreadful stretch was the longest three-point shooting drought during an NBA playoff game, according to ESPN.
These three stats show just how bad the Rockets were in the game:
1. ESPN Stats and Info shows Golden State outscored Houston 59-34 during the zero-for-27 stretch:
2. There was a 0.000537 percent chance that Houston could miss 27 consecutive three-point attempts, according to Twitter user Max Cartwright.
3. Twitter user Jeff (BPredict) broke down the odds of the Rockets overall three-point shooting night. The odds of the Rockets shooting that poorly overall was 372 to 1.
So, yeah, it's safe to say it wasn't the Rockets' night.
