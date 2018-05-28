Joel Embiid bounces ball off guy's face, dunks during pickup game in Philly

Imagine how exciting it would be if you were playing a pickup basketball game and an NBA player showed up.
Well, people in Philadelphia are quickly learning that they shouldn't be too happy if 76ers star Joel Embiid is the one who wanders into a game.
There are now (at least) two videos of Embiid, the former KU star, not taking it easy on an opponent during a pickup game in Philly.
The latest surfaced Monday afternoon and was tweeted by Rob Dauster of NBC Sports. Embiid casually bounces a ball off a poor defender's face, collects the ball and then finishes with a windmill dunk.
Take a look:
Just a few days earlier, Embiid didn't take it easy on some guy who was talking a bit too much.
Comments