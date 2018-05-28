Royals' Ned Yost says his dad told him little about serving in Korean War

Count manager Ned Yost as a fan of the Royals’ special Memorial Day uniforms.
After wearing white with the Royals script in green for the last two days of the weekend series against the Rangers, the Royals had blue uniforms with same green script for Monday’s game against the Twins at Kauffman Stadium. The camouflage-designed caps were back, too.
Yost was happy it was a three-game experience.
“It’s been really cool, because it’s been a weekend that we’ve been able to kind of celebrate it, and I think it’s well-warranted,” Yost said.
Yost wasn’t thinking of anyone special on Memorial Day, but he had just finished watching a documentary on Netflix about the Korean War. That made him think of his father, Ned Yost, Jr., who served in the Army in that conflict.
“After my dad died, my uncle said that my dad fought in Korea where a lot of his buddies didn’t come back,” Yost said. “It’s pretty interesting some of these places where I think he might have been.”
Yost isn’t certain where his father fought in the conflict, which started on June 25, 1950 and continued until a cease fire on July 27, 1953.
A truck driver, Yost’s father was killed in an accident on the road when Yost was a junior in high school. Yost’s dad never said much about he saw during the war.
“No, you know he didn’t,” Yost said. “(Bench coach) Dale Sveum’s dad served in the same war and Dale’s dad wouldn’t talk much about it. When my dad passed away, we found some mementos from that time. I can’t really say what they are, but a lot of pictures, too."
While Memorial Day is a time to remember those who died while serving our country in the armed forces, Yost said he thinks of all the people who serve.
“It’s a special day for them,” Yost said. “Just the sacrifices I think that all of our servicemen go (through), from every era. World War II, Vietnam, the Korean War, they’ve all got their long hardships and heartaches.”
