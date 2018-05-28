Tyronn Lue gives shout-out to three Missouri cities after Cavaliers beat Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue stayed true to his roots Sunday night.
After the Cavaliers won the Eastern Conference finals in Boston, Lue, a former Raytown High School star, gave a shout-out to Kansas City, his hometown of Mexico, Mo., and Columbia.
Lue, who played at Nebraska and was with seven teams in an 11-year NBA career, coached the Cavaliers when they won the 2016 NBA Championship. After winning that title, Lue gave Mexico, Mo., a little love on national television.
This time, Lue opened by acknowledging three cities in Missouri when talking with ESPN on Sunday.
"First, I want to give a shout-out to Kansas City, Mo., you know that, to Mexico, Mo., Columbia, Mo., all my people back home," Lue said.
Take a look:
This made some people back in the Show-Me State happy.
