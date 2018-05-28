Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue hoists the trophy after beating the Boston Celtics 87-79 in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston.
Tyronn Lue gives shout-out to three Missouri cities after Cavaliers beat Celtics

By Pete Grathoff

May 28, 2018 09:55 AM

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue stayed true to his roots Sunday night.

After the Cavaliers won the Eastern Conference finals in Boston, Lue, a former Raytown High School star, gave a shout-out to Kansas City, his hometown of Mexico, Mo., and Columbia.

Lue, who played at Nebraska and was with seven teams in an 11-year NBA career, coached the Cavaliers when they won the 2016 NBA Championship. After winning that title, Lue gave Mexico, Mo., a little love on national television.

This time, Lue opened by acknowledging three cities in Missouri when talking with ESPN on Sunday.

"First, I want to give a shout-out to Kansas City, Mo., you know that, to Mexico, Mo., Columbia, Mo., all my people back home," Lue said.

Take a look:

This made some people back in the Show-Me State happy.

