Royals got an out on what was called 'arguably the weirdest play of '18'

Danny Duffy had his best start of the season Thursday night in the Royals' 8-2 win over Rangers, and he got a little help in the first inning.
After a leadoff single by Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields, Duffy threw a pitch in the dirt that hit off the glove of catcher Salvador Perez. DeShields broke for second, but the ball bounced into the face of Texas' Shin-Soo Choo and back to Perez who threw out DeShields.
The headline at MLB.com called it "Arguably the weirdest play of '18" and DeShields was stunned to Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar at second base ready to apply a tag.
"I knew (Duffy) was quick to the plate so I was looking for a ball in the dirt to advance. It was a slider and I saw it kick hard off the catcher," DeShields told MLB.com. "I put my head down and went. I wasn't even expecting to slide. I knew it would be far away from him. I look up and the shortstop is standing there catching the ball. I did my panic slide. I went back to the dugout confused. Then I saw it, the ball hitting him in the face."
Here is the play:
Perhaps Fox Sports Kansas City's Rex Hudler said it best*: "So the ball is bouncing the Royals' way."
*I can't believe I actually typed that , either
Comments