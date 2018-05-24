Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera and catcher Salvador Perez celebrate closing out the ninth inning for a win during Saturday's second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

Five questions with ... Royals closer Kelvin Herrera

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

May 24, 2018 01:31 PM

This is the latest in a series of short question-and-answer chats with Royals players.

My hope is to let fans know a little bit more about each player beyond their performance on the field. This edition is with closer Kelvin Herrera, a two-time All-Star who has 10 saves and a 0.96 ERA.

Herrera answered these five questions:

1. Do you have a pregame ritual?

"No, I don’t have one. I just get ready to pitch, that’s it. My ritual is I don’t have a ritual"

2. What is your favorite place for barbecue in Kansas City?

"I don’t really go out in Kansas City to eat, because I have my family here and we cook here."

3. What is the best meal you can make?

"I like ribs. I can make ribs. I make the sauce with bitter oranges. I mix in a couple more things, pour it on and wait. Just wait."

4. What is your favorite movie?

"There’s a comedy movie named Grown-Ups 2. I love it. The four guys are just playing around, having a good time. I love that movie."

5. Who was your favorite athlete growing up?

"That was Pedro Martinez. I grew up watching the guy and enjoying every game that he pitched. Trying to be like that guy is tough. I’m not a starter anymore, but I’m his friend. It is cool."

