Here is the Royals-themed Billy Joel bobblehead the team will give away

During the 2015 World Series, Mets fan Billy Joel performed the national anthem before Game 3 in New York.
That was the only game of the series that New York won against the Royals, a fact that may come up during Joel's concert at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 21.
It will be the first concert at The K since Santana, the Little River Band, REO Speedwagon and Pat Travers performed at Royals Stadium on September 1979.
In honor of the concert, the Royals will be giving away a Billy Joel bobblehead to fans who buy a Theme Ticket for a game on Sept. 10 against the White Sox. Tickets are between $24 and $36.
The bobblehead shows Billy Joel at a piano and he's wearing a Royals uniform and hat. Take a look:
This is Royals vice president of publicity Toby Cook talking about the bobblehead:
