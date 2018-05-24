Billy Joel performs at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 9, 2014. He returns to North Carolina for his first stadium show in the state – Oct. 13 at BB&T Field at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.
Here is the Royals-themed Billy Joel bobblehead the team will give away

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

May 24, 2018 12:28 PM

During the 2015 World Series, Mets fan Billy Joel performed the national anthem before Game 3 in New York.

That was the only game of the series that New York won against the Royals, a fact that may come up during Joel's concert at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 21.

It will be the first concert at The K since Santana, the Little River Band, REO Speedwagon and Pat Travers performed at Royals Stadium on September 1979.

In honor of the concert, the Royals will be giving away a Billy Joel bobblehead to fans who buy a Theme Ticket for a game on Sept. 10 against the White Sox. Tickets are between $24 and $36.

The bobblehead shows Billy Joel at a piano and he's wearing a Royals uniform and hat. Take a look:

This is Royals vice president of publicity Toby Cook talking about the bobblehead:

