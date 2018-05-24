Royals minor-league first baseman recorded an out while on his back

Frank Schwindel thrilled Royals fans with his power display at spring training.
Schwindel led the Royals with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in Cactus League play, and he also batted .366. When camp ended, Schwindel was sent to Class AAA Omaha, where he had finished the 2017 season after earning a promotion from Class AA Northwest Arkansas.
During the Storm Chasers' game Wednesday night against New Orleans, Schwindel had a highlight-film play. But it was for his defense.
A first baseman, Schwindel grabbed a ground ball and fell backward. That didn't stop him from recording an out:
Comments