Royals' Drew Butera got spooked, fearing a Salvy Splash was coming (it wasn't)

It made sense that catcher Drew Butera was the one interviewed Wednesday on Fox Sports Kansas City following the Royals' 5-2 win in 10 innings at St. Louis.
Butera delivered a bases-loaded single that broke a 2-2 tie, so he chatted with FSKC's Joel Goldberg on the field. While talking about the series win, Goldberg's eyes must have drifted off Butera.
That's because Butera was spooked, and he made sure no one was sneaking up on him.
"You keep looking around like he's coming up behind me," Butera told Goldberg.
The "he's" obviously refers to teammate Salvador Perez, whose Salvy Splashes have made Royals fans smile for years.
Perez, who started at first base, never appeared during the interview, and Butera said, "I've never been happier."
I'm going out on a limb here and saying Butera was happier after securing the final out of the 2015 World Series, but I see Butera's point.
Here is the video:
Comments