Cardinals used an extreme defensive shift on Royals' Mike Moustakas on Wednesday

Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas has been seeing opposing teams use a defensive shift since 2014.
That usually means a team has three infielders on the right side of second base. However, during Wednesday's game in St. Louis, the Cardinals had all four infielders on the right side of second.
It wasn't quite as extreme as the shift the Astros used on Texas' Joey Gallo earlier this season. In that case, Houston had the third baseman move to left field, but the Cardinals' shift was dramatic.
Fox Sports Kansas City's Rex Hudler noted during Wednesday's broadcast that Moustakas had 12 hits to left field this season, 21 to center and 212 to right field.
That didn't stop the Cardinals from doing this (photo from MLB.com's Ryan Fagan:
Moustakas grounded out twice in his first three at-bats. In the ninth inning, the Cardinals moved a defensive player to the left side of the field. Moustakas struck out in that plate appearance.
