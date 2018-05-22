Big arm? Sure, but NFL Network analyst raves about Patrick Mahomes' thought process

Many a big-armed quarterback has failed to make it in the NFL.
That's because there is a lot of information for a quarterback to process in a short amount of time once the ball is snapped. And throwing the ball a long way doesn't make up for not recognizing what's happening on the field.
However, NFL Network analyst Dan Orlovsky believes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a bright future because of his football smarts.
Chiefs fans know all about Mahomes' strong arm (he once threw a ball 85 yards), and that's impressed Orlovsky, too.
However, Orlovsky saw some great details about Mahomes' first-ever NFL completion in last season's season finale at Denver. Orlovsky broke down the play while on "Good Morning Football." The pass play went for 51 yards and included a ridiculously precise throw.
"There are two little details that to me stood out on tape that I want to point out to everybody, because it shows quarterbacking, not just making a throw," Orlovsky said as he stopped the tape.
The Broncos' Von Miller jumped offside, so Mahomes recognized that the Chiefs had a free play. Then Mahomes checked on a safety.
"Again, catches the snap, I've got the free play, see if that back-side safety stayed where he's supposed to and then look at that accuracy," Orlovsky said. "It was just really impressive for him to go through that thought process, and again, this happens from the time that snap gets snapped to that throw gets made: 2.15 seconds. That's processing information that we talked about. It's unbelievable. That's the third play of his career."
Orlovsky also broke down Mahomes' no-look pass later in the game.
Here is the clip:
