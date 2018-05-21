Screenshot of Corey Jones Facebook video
Screenshot of Corey Jones Facebook video
Chiefs fan roasts Broncos and Raiders with version of the Yanny/Laurel audio clip

Just think: One week ago today, no one had ever heard that Laurel/Yanny audio clip.

Yeah, that was a crazy meme, and it swept the nation. Heck, even Royals manager Ned Yost quizzed a group of reporters about what they had heard.

The buzz about that has ended, but one Chiefs fan took the opportunity to make his own audio clip — with a twist. This is specific to the AFC West, and you're going to hear just one word.

Facebook user Corey Jones, who lives in Springfield, Mo., created a way to roast both the Raiders and Broncos.

That's why Chiefs fans are going to love it.

Take a look:

