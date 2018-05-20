Out or safe? You make the call on play at the plate involving Royals' Mike Moustakas

Whew, this was a close play.
In the bottom of the fifth inning of the Royals' 8-3 loss to the Yankees on Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium, Mike Moustakas tried to score from first on a double by Royals catcher Salvador Perez.
However, the relay throw from Yankees shortstop Ronald Torreyes to catcher Gary Sanchez was a good one, and Moustakas was ruled out.
The Royals challenged the call, and fans at Kauffman Stadium who had seen the replay cheered, thinking Moustakas would be ruled safe.
Alas, Moustakas was called out as the call stood (but wasn't confirmed).
Take a look at these replays:
What do you think? Vote in our poll:
