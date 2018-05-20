Mike Moustakas is tagged out at the plate by New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez on a double by Salvador Perez to end Saturday’s fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Out or safe? You make the call on play at the plate involving Royals' Mike Moustakas

By Pete Grathoff

May 20, 2018 08:03 AM

Whew, this was a close play.

In the bottom of the fifth inning of the Royals' 8-3 loss to the Yankees on Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium, Mike Moustakas tried to score from first on a double by Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

However, the relay throw from Yankees shortstop Ronald Torreyes to catcher Gary Sanchez was a good one, and Moustakas was ruled out.

The Royals challenged the call, and fans at Kauffman Stadium who had seen the replay cheered, thinking Moustakas would be ruled safe.

Alas, Moustakas was called out as the call stood (but wasn't confirmed).

Take a look at these replays:

What do you think? Vote in our poll:

