Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stopped in at batting practice with the Kansas City Royals on May 18, 2018. Mahomes was set to throw out the first pitch before the Royals took on the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. John Sleezer
Sluggerrr broke out the jorts for Patrick Mahomes' first pitch at Royals game

By Pete Grathoff

May 19, 2018 10:24 AM

I have a feeling that photo of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wearing jorts at Kansas Speedway is gonna be around for a looooong time.

No, Mahomes wasn't wearing jorts when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Kauffman Stadium on Friday night ahead of the Royals-Yankees game.

But Royals mascot Sluggerrr was.

When Mahomes walked to the mound, Sluggerrr made sure his choice of pants was obvious. Mahomes said with a laugh, 'Oh you've got the jorts on!"

Take a look:

Here is another look at the first pitch:

And here is a better look at Sluggerrr's jorts:

