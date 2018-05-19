Sluggerrr broke out the jorts for Patrick Mahomes' first pitch at Royals game

I have a feeling that photo of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wearing jorts at Kansas Speedway is gonna be around for a looooong time.
No, Mahomes wasn't wearing jorts when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Kauffman Stadium on Friday night ahead of the Royals-Yankees game.
But Royals mascot Sluggerrr was.
When Mahomes walked to the mound, Sluggerrr made sure his choice of pants was obvious. Mahomes said with a laugh, 'Oh you've got the jorts on!"
Take a look:
Here is another look at the first pitch:
And here is a better look at Sluggerrr's jorts:
Comments