Royals' Drew Butera keeps promise to boy who battled cancer, dyes his hair pink

The Drew Butera hair flip has become a regular feature at Kauffman Stadium since he joined the Royals in 2015.
The next time Butera takes off his helmet to do the flip, fans will see a little flash of color.
On Friday, Butera made good on a promise to Dagan Lingenfelter, a 7-year-old who was battling cancer.
“He was in the hospital battling cancer and going through chemo,” Butera said in the Twitter video below. “I made a promise to him, he had his hair dyed, that when he beats cancer he could dye my hair. So today, cancer free and we’re dying some hair.”
Dagan was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December 2016 when Butera visited.
“So, he comes in and says that when I kick cancer’s butt, I can dye his hair any color he wanted, and we made a deal and we did that today,” Dagan told reporters before Friday night’s game.
Dagan’s mother, Megan Hanna, told reporters that he has been in remission since March 2017, but still is having treatments.
You can see more in the video above.
Here is the agreement Butera made in 2016:
And this is the two having their hair colored.
