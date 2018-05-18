Royals' Drew Butera keeps promise to boy who battled cancer, dyes his hair pink

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera made a deal two years ago with 7-year-old Dagan Lingenfelter, that if Dagan kicked cancer's butt Butera would dye his hair any color Dagan wanted. On Friday May 18, 2018, they both dyed their hair pink. John Sleezer

