AFC West favorites? Chargers coach says, 'We've got to beat Kansas City.'

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is not buying what John Elway is selling.
Elway, the Broncos general manager, said last week the Chargers appeared to be the team to beat in the AFC West. This despite the fact the Chiefs are the two-time defending division champions. Oh, and the Chiefs have won their last eight meetings with the Chargers.
Lynn was on “Up To the Minute” on the NFL Network and was asked about Elway’s comment.
"That sounds like a mousetrap to me," Lynn said Thursday. "That's all I can say about that drill. We know Kansas City won this division, you known, they had a good draft, they brought in some key free agents. To me, that's still the team to beat in this division.
"Until we beat Kansas City, we can't even talk about playoffs and things like that. We’ve got to beat Kansas City."
The Chargers are a trendy pick after winning nine of their final 12 games last season and finishing with a 9-7 record. They missed out on the playoffs due to a tie breaker. Los Angeles picked Florida State safety Derwin James in the first round, and received mostly above-average draft grades from the experts.
While downplaying the favorite's roles, Lynn is enthusiastic about the upcoming season.
“I’m excited about our football team, but we have to go to work," Lynn said. "There is so much parity in this league right now, you just don’t know who’s going to emerge from year to year. It’s all about what team comes together the best during the offseason right now, training camp and develop that chemistry and trust one another and lean on one another and play for one another. You know, that’s not easy. You have to work at that."
