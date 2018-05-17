Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Fine for ripping ref after Steelers playoff loss 'was worth it'

For Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that $12,500 check he wrote to the NFL last year was worth it.
Kelce was fined for criticizing an official after the Chiefs’ 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.
A penalty wiped away a game-tying 2-point conversion late in the game.
Kelce visited “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero” on Viceland earlier this week and talked about a range of subjects including fines. Specifically, Kelce was asked whether he realizes in the moment that his actions might trigger a fine.
“It’s immediately, like, God, no, I don’t want that to be over 10, please don’t go over 10K,” he said. “I mean, some of them are worth it. I feel like when I got fined for speaking my mind after the Steelers loss two years ago ... For those that didn’t see it, I told the ref he shouldn’t even be able to work at Foot Locker. But even that one, I think it was worth it.”
Kelce revealed a few interesting nuggets during the 20-minute conversation, including not supporting an NFL team being put in London.
The Chiefs played the Lions in London in 2015, and while Kelce has nothing against London or its fans, he didn’t think it was worth the trip.
“It was definitely a struggle playing in that game, the energy. ... We flew in Friday and got two nights’ rest,” Kelce said. "I think it was pointless; we couldn’t even embrace the city.”
He was then asked about the NFL’s flirtation with putting a team in England and whether he was in favor.
“No. I’m not trying going out there. I’d be OK if we didn’t go back out to London ever again ... shout out to everybody in London,” Kelce said with a smile. “I loved the fans.”
Kelce talked touchdown celebrations, too, because he’s got quite a catalog of different dance moves.
The NFL won’t allow sexually-themed celebrations or ones that mimic violence. That includes one that Chiefs fans might remember.
“The bow and arrow, I used to do that after first downs, and they (told me to stop),” Kelce said.
As for the season ahead, Kelce said he’s eager to improve on last year, when he scored eight touchdowns.
“I’m trying to just up the ante, play well-rounded both in the run game, pass game, keep doing my thing when I get the ball and make guys miss,” Kelce said. “A lot of dancing. I’ve got a lot of complaints that in the second half of the season, there weren’t enough celebrations. It fueled me to get to the end zone.”
Kelce also chatted about buying some really, really big speakers when he moved to Kansas City and how that bothered his neighbors. He also gave some insight into why he did the reality television show “Catching Kelce.”
You can see that here, but BE WARNED, the guy's doing some swearing.
