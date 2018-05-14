Screenshot of Cut 4 Twitter video
Ball boy at Royals-Indians game showed amazing agility to avoid line drive

By Pete Grathoff

May 14, 2018 08:16 AM

The job of a ball boy or girl at a Major League Baseball game is to field balls hit down the left- or right-field line.

But sometimes a baseball is hit so hard in their direction that safety is the first concern.

That was the case during Sunday's Royals-Indians game at Progressive Field when Cleveland's Rajai Davis crushed a ball down the right-field line, and the ball boy had little time to react.

The ball boy showed some amazing footwork as he avoided the ball ... and managed to keep hold of his stool all the while.

Take a look at this video from Cut 4:

