Kyle Lohse announces retirement while drinking a beer at Royals' minor-league game

As far as retirement announcements go, Kyle Lohse's was one of the best.
The Royals signed Lohse to a minor-league deal last month, and he had decided to give baseball one last chance after throwing just 9 1/3 innings in the majors the previous two seasons combined.
But after pitching in two games for Class AAA Omaha and allowing 12 earned runs in 8 2/3 innings, Lohse was released by the Storm Chasers on Wednesday. His final game was Tuesday, so Lohse decided to take in Thursday's game against Iowa at Werner Park.
While there, Lohse posted a photo from behind home plate and he had a beer in his hand. The message he wrote: "It’s been a hell of a ride! Baseball, you’ve taken me a lot of places I’ve never thought or even dreamed of. The highs. The lows. The people I’ve met. The teammates I’ve had the pleasure of battling alongside. The guys on the other teams I’ve had the pleasure of battling against. Time to take it to the house knowing I gave it all I had each and every time."
Lohse, who pitched for six teams in his 16-year major-league career and won the World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, told Tony Boone of the Omaha World-Herald that he felt good in his second outing with Omaha.
“The linescore didn’t show it, but I felt like I threw the ball a lot better than it showed," said Lohse, who will turn 40 in October. "But that’s the way this game is. It’s about the results. It’s not about the way you feel or anything like that.
“I’ve always said that, at some point, the hitters will let you know when enough is enough. I put up a good fight, but they got some hits off pitches the other day that I felt like were pretty good.”
