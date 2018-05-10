Lucas Duda's home run was caught by a teammate in Royals bullpen

We learned something Wednesday about Oriole Park at Camden Yards: the visiting bullpen is a little more than 400 feet from home plate.
How did this admittedly insignificant nugget of information come to light? Well, Royals first baseman Lucas Duda hit a home run.
Your first reaction might be: "Huh?"
But here's how I arrived at the calculation. Duda hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and it traveled an estimated 401 feet.
After the ball landed, it bounced to Royals pitcher Kevin McCarthy in the bullpen and he made a nifty grab. See? That's how I connected the dots.
Here is video of home run via the Royals:
Comments