Kansas City Royals' Lucas Duda, right, watches his two-run home run in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph and home plate umpire Paul Nauert during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in Baltimore. Patrick Semansky AP Photo
Lucas Duda's home run was caught by a teammate in Royals bullpen

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

May 10, 2018 09:26 AM

We learned something Wednesday about Oriole Park at Camden Yards: the visiting bullpen is a little more than 400 feet from home plate.

How did this admittedly insignificant nugget of information come to light? Well, Royals first baseman Lucas Duda hit a home run.

Your first reaction might be: "Huh?"

But here's how I arrived at the calculation. Duda hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and it traveled an estimated 401 feet.

After the ball landed, it bounced to Royals pitcher Kevin McCarthy in the bullpen and he made a nifty grab. See? That's how I connected the dots.

Here is video of home run via the Royals:

