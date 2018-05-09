Royals will show 'The Sandlot' at Kauffman Stadium following a game

Royals minor-league catcher Cam Gallagher called "The Sandlot" his favorite movie, and he's not alone.
Twenty-five years after the release of "The Sandlot," it has become a cult classic and likely will stay that way "for-ev-er." The movie is about a boy who slowly makes friends as he learns to play baseball.*
*I realize that's a terrible description, but I didn't want to reveal any spoilers
In honor of the anniversary of the film's release, the Royals will be airing "The Sandlot" on June 2 following their 1:15 p.m. game against the Oakland A's at Kauffman Stadium.
According to a news release, fans will watch the movie right after the game from the seating bowl. Fans can purchase a regular game ticket for the viewing or one of two Theme Tickets.
A "T-Shirt Package" has a ticket to the game, a Sandlot T-shirt (see below) and a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. A "VIP Viewing Package" includes the game ticket, T-shirt and donation, as well as access to Craft & Draft to watch the movie and meet actor Brandon Adams ("Kenny DeNunez") and director David Mickey Evans.
Tickets are available at www.royals.com/themetickets.
Comments