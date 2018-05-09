Here's the spot where Mike Moustakas' home run landed outside Camden Yards

Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas' place in history is set ... in Baltimore.
Fewer than 75 players* have hit a home run out of Oriole Park at Camden Yards and onto Eutaw Street. For each home run, the Orioles place a medallion onto the street to show where the ball landed.
*Some players have done it more than once, making 95 the actual number of homers hit onto Eutaw Street
Moustakas joined that list on Tuesday night as he was one of four Royals who launched a home run in a 10-run first inning as KC beat Baltimore 15-7.
“I like hitting here," Moustakas said after the game. "I see the ball pretty good here. We were just able to get some good pitches to hit in the first inning.”
Fox Sports Kansas City broadcaster Rex Hudler, who hit five career homers at Camden Yards, tweeted a photo of the spot where Moustakas' ball landed. As you can see, the Orioles marked it:
This is a closer look:
Here is the home run, which traveled an estimated 410 feet:
