Watch the Royals' 10-run first inning outburst in Baltimore

You can't predict baseball.
We got yet another example of that Tuesday night. The Royals entered their game at Baltimore having scored a total of 24 runs in the first inning of their 34 games.
So what did they do? The Royals hit four home runs (Jorge Soler, Mike Moustakas, Salvador Perez and Alex Gordon) and pushed 10 runs across the plate in a 15-7 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards.
The onslaught left Orioles fans feeling dazed and removed any doubt about the outcome of the game.
Here is the Fox Sports Kansas City recap:
If for some reason that doesn't play, here is a slightly longer version from Major League Baseball:
