Royals' 10-run first inning leaves Orioles fans fuming and sad

Tuesday night's Royals-Orioles game started at 6:05 p.m., which is 10 minutes earlier than first pitch for contests at Kauffman Stadium.
This is important to note because Royals fans who tuned in at 6:15 p.m. missed three home runs. Yep, the Royals opened their game at Camden Yards with an infield single and then three straight homers.
It was merely the start.
All told, the Royals hit four home runs* and put a 10-spot up in the top of the first, and that left Orioles fans feeling all sorts of emotions ... none of them good.
*Jorge Soler, Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez went back-to-back-to-back, and Alex Gordon hit a three-run shot
Here is a sample of what Baltimore fans were saying on Twitter, and please note that the first comment is from someone whose handle is Positive Orioles fan:
