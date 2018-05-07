Here's a first look at former Chief Derrick Johnson in Raiders' colors

The Raiders made it official Monday: they have signed former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson.
Last Wednesday, Johnson visited Oakland and an offer was extended and accepted in less than a day.
The Chiefs released Johnson, 35, earlier this year and he is the franchise’s all-time leader in tackles after playing all 13 seasons in Kansas City.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters last week he was happy for Johnson.
“I think it’s great that Derrick has a chance," Reid said. "Derrick’s one of the most favorite players I’ve ever coached since I’ve been coaching,” Reid said. “Every day he came out like he was 20 (years old). I’ve said that before.
“The Raiders are getting a great person. I mean a phenomenal person, leader and all those things. I wish him the best. I texted him. I wish him the bet except for about two games. Other than that, I’m good.”
So ... Johnson has traded the red and white for silver and black. Here is a first look at Johnson in Raiders colors:
