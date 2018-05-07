Chiefs rookie says Kansas City barbecue crushes South Carolina barbecue

That didn't take long.
Chiefs linebacker Dorian O'Daniel told reporters at Saturday's rookie minicamp that he had tried Kansas City barbecue. O'Daniel was asked to compare it to the barbecue he'd had in South Carolina while attending Clemson.
"I will say Kansas City barbecue probably puts it to shame," O'Daniel said. "Don't tweet that out or anything."
O'Daniel's comment shouldn't be a surprise because Kansas City barbecue is the best in the country, right?
Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com did tweet O'Daniel's comment, and the news made it to South Carolina. This was the headline at wistv.com: "Former Clemson player betrays South Carolina BBQ, says Kansas City BBQ 'puts it to shame.'"
Betrays? How cute.
O'Daniel was a third-round draft pick last month.
