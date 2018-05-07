NFL.com writer says Patrick Mahomes is No. 1 fantasy football sleeper

Yes, I readily admit it is too early to be thinking about fantasy football.
However, an NFL.com writer listed his top 11 fantasy football sleeper picks after the NFL Draft. At No. 1 on Adam Rank's list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Rank wrote: "The Chiefs were one of the most prolific offenses last year, but coordinator Matt Nagy is now the head coach of the Bears. That might be cause for concern if Andy Reid didn't boast a resume full of quarterback building. At the very least, the Chiefs surrounded Mahomes with plenty of talent and will be given every chance to succeed. Love him late."
Mahomes, a late-round pick in fantasy football?
That won't be the case with Chiefs fans. In fact, I wonder how many Chiefs fans will select Mahomes in the first round.
I know it's early, but it's also Monday. So vote in the poll:
