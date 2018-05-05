Current, former Royals thrilled that Jason Adam has reached the majors

Blue Valley Northwest graduate Jason Adam took a decidedly unconventional route to the majors.
But it wasn't by choice.
Adam was called up by the Royals on Friday after enduring four surgeries that wiped out more than two years of his career.
That perseverance is why Adam's current and former teammates were so very happy for him. Many took to social media to show their support for Adam.
Royals minor-league pitcher Kyle Zimmer wrote: "One of the best and most deserving guys around. He’s been through it all and has never lost faith. Congrats brotha!"
Zimmer and Adam were teammates for a season at Class AA Northwest Arkansas.
Royals pitcher Kevin McCarthy responded to Zimmer's tweet and wrote: "Baller Supreme"
Former Royals and Braves outfielder Lane Adams wrote: "I’m not crying, I just have something in my eye."
Adams and Adam were teammates from 2012-14 at Class A Wilmington and Northwest Arkansas.
Mike Swanson, the Royals vice president of broadcasting, tweeted: "Congratulations to @Jason_Adam9 on his promotion to the Major League club. Phenomenal perseverance and faith have brought Blue Valley Northwest star back home to make his debut in front of family and friends."
Sam Selman, a left-hander at Northwest Arkansas, tweeted: "Could not be more excited for this guy! Congrats @Jason_Adam9 on your call up. Papa Luebs and I cannot wait for some 0-2 fastballs!"
That's obviously an inside joke. Selman were teammates in 2014 with the Naturals and Class AAA Omaha.
Ethan Chapman, who was teammates with Adam for one season at Northwest Arkansas, tweeted: "God is so good! Very proud of you Jason! Well deserved."
